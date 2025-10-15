BJP holds rally in Kolkata over attack on MP Khagen Murmu

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday held a protest rally at College Square here, condemning the alleged attack on party MP Khagen Murmu in Jalpaiguri district’s Nagrakata area last week and accusing the TMC government of failing to ensure the safety of opposition leaders and workers.

Led by senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the rally witnessed a large turnout of tribal men and women, who raised slogans against the state government and demanded immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack on Murmu, the BJP MP from Malda Uttar constituency.

Majumdar alleged that political violence had become “a hallmark of Mamata Banerjee’s rule” and claimed that even sitting MPs were no longer safe in Bengal.

“The law and order situation has completely collapsed. The attack on Khagen Murmu shows how the ruling party uses violence to silence its opponents,” he claimed.

The BJP leader alleged that Murmu, a prominent tribal face of the party in north Bengal, was assaulted by “TMC-backed goons” while visiting Nagrakata to meet party workers, and accused the police of being “mute spectators” during the incident.

Although the police last week arrested two persons in connection with the attack, the remaining accused are yet to be apprehended, a fact that has further angered BJP leaders, who termed the investigation “slow and selective”.

Majumdar warned that the party would step up its agitation if all the culprits were not brought to book soon.

“We have given the police a month. Within that time, the real culprits in the Nagrakata incident must be arrested. Otherwise, the BJP will launch a bigger movement and give a fitting response to the atrocities on its leaders. The BJP workers and leaders cannot be beaten up and pushed to the corner,” he said.

Adhikari, addressing the gathering, accused the TMC government of being “anti-tribal” and complicit in attacks on opposition workers.

“For the past several months, we have been facing political attacks in different parts of the state. The end of today’s procession does not mean the end of our movement, it is only the beginning. If you want revenge, you have to change the government in Bengal. After the 2026 assembly polls, if the BJP comes to power, we will ensure justice,” he asserted.

Reacting to the BJP’s protest, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the allegations as “politically motivated” and said the opposition was “trying to create unrest for electoral gains”.

“The police have already made arrests in the case and are investigating the matter. The BJP is deliberately trying to provoke tension and mislead the people of Bengal ahead of the elections,” Ghosh alleged.

The BJP leadership said it would continue its statewide agitation until all those responsible for the assault of Murmu are arrested and the rule of law is restored in the state. PTI PNT NN BDC