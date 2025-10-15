BJP holds rally in Kolkata protesting attack on party MP Khagen Murmu

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday held a protest rally at College Square in Kolkata condemning the attack on party MP Khagen Murmu in Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district last week.

Led by senior leaders, the rally saw a large turnout of tribal men and women, who raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government, accusing it of failing to protect opposition leaders and workers in the state.

The protesters, holding party flags and placards, demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on Murmu, the BJP MP from Maldah Uttar constituency, and alleged that "political violence has become a hallmark of Mamata Banerjee's rule." "Even a sitting MP is not safe in Bengal. The law and order situation has completely collapsed. The attack on Khagen Murmu shows how the ruling party uses violence to silence its opponents," said Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar.

Party leaders claimed that Murmu, a prominent tribal face of the BJP in north Bengal, was attacked last week by "TMC-backed goons" when he was visiting Nagrakata to meet party workers.

The BJP alleged that the police remained "mute spectators" during the incident and no substantial action had been taken even days after the attack. PTI PNT NN