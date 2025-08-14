BJP holds silent march in Ranchi in remembrance of pains of Partition

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) The BJP held a silent march in Ranchi on Thursday in remembrance of the pains of Partition.

The march began at the BJP office on Ratu Road and concluded at Birla Maidan.

The BJP's Ranchi unit also organised a symposium at its office to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

"Millions of people were forced to endure displacement, leaving behind their homes, families, land, property, and identity. This day is an opportunity to pay tribute to the countless sufferings, sacrifices, and indomitable courage of those who, with unwavering resolve, set an example by rebuilding their shattered dreams," state BJP president Babulal Marandi said.

He said people should resolve to strengthen harmony and national unity by honouring the great souls who endured the horrors of Partition.

"The lessons from Partition will always remind us that India's greatest strength lies in the unity embedded in its diversity," he added.

Marandi said the present generation is mostly unaware of the pains of Partition.

"They should know what had happened that time and how cruel it was," he said.

Senior leaders, including party MLA CP Singh, joined the silent march.