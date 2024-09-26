BJP ideology-based party in which workers play crucial role: B L Santhosh

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) The BJP is an ideology-based party in which workers play an important role, senior leader B L Santjosh said on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting organised here to review the party's ongoing membership campaign, Santhosh, who is the national organisation general secretary of the BJP, said all workers must develop leadership qualities.

"The BJP is an ideology-based party, where workers play an important role. There is a need to work seriously on the membership campaign," Santhosh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore said the opposition parties were creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country by spreading lies.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing the country's reputation abroad and dared to call Hindus violent in Parliament. Not only this, an environment is being created to disturb the harmony in the country, he said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers 140 crore Indians as his family and is working to safeguard the unity, integrity and culture of the country, he said.

Rathore said that BJP is committed to the protection of the reserved category.

"Prime Minister Modi has said that as long as the BJP is in power, he will not let any harm come to reservation. On the other hand, the opposition is announcing to create Bangladesh-like conditions in the country," he said. PTI AG RHL RHL