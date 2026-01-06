BJP ignores good work of its dedicated workers: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday targeted his ally BJP, saying the saffron outfit does not value its old workers' good work towards the organization.

He made the remarks while referring to BJP leader and former corporator Amol Balwadkar from Pune city's Baner area who was denied a ticket by the saffron party for the January 15 civic polls.

Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was addressing a rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district ahead of the civic polls.

Balwadkar, after being denied the ticket, resigned from the BJP and joined the NCP.

Pawar, in his speech, asserted the NCP not only recognised the work of its dedicated workers, but also rewarded them with poll tickets.

The NCP president targeted the BJP's local leadership in Pimpri-Chinchwad by alleging corruption in the municipal corporation when the saffron party ruled the civic body (2017-22).

He, however, insisted that his party continues to be in an alliance with the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the country on the path of development.

"I am only targeting those who were at the helm in Pune and PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) where development got derailed in the last 9 years," Pawar said. PTI SPK RSY