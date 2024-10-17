BJP implements its manifesto, Cong deceives voters: Mungantiwar

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said his party implements its manifesto while the Congress deceives voters.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP has invited suggestions from citizens for its manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

"The Congress deceives voters by not implementing its manifesto. The BJP makes sure its manifesto gets implemented. We are determined to undertake measures for the betterment of the people," he claimed.

Attacking opposition parties, he said the corpus required for implementation of the 6th and 7th pay commissions was much higher than money needed for welfare schemes like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"However there was no much criticism, but when people started getting money, the opposition parties started criticising it," he said.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, women with an annual family income of less than 2.5 lakh get Rs 1,500 as monthly aid.

It has been criticised by opposition parties, which claim the money for the scheme is coming from curtailment of other essential expenditure, including payment of wages.

The scheme has increased the purchasing power of women, which has also boosted demand and rejuvenated the markets, Mungantiwar said.

"Under our rule, Maharashtra's per capita income has increased by Rs 1.52 lakh. We are ahead of Gujarat," the BJP leader added. PTI ND BNM