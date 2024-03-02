BJP implicates opponents in false cases, pressures them, claims Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP implicates opponents in false cases to build pressure on them and this is the ruling party's "way to carry out development", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, he also said Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule will retain her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin irrespective of who the opponent is.

There is speculation that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar might be fielded against Sule by the ruling alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Sule and Ajit Pawar are cousins and Sunetra Pawar is her sister-in-law.

"The BJP implicates opponents in false cases to puts pressure on them. Ajit Pawar is an example of that," Raut said.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs split the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP in July last year and joined the Shinde government.

"Tomorrow Ashok Chavan will also get a clean chit. This is the BJP way to carry out development," he said.

Chavan, a former Congress chief minister, joined the BJP recently. PTI PR BNM