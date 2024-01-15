BJP in Himachal fully prepared for Lok Sabha elections: Dushyant Gautam

Una (HP), Jan 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Monday said the party's Himachal Pradesh unit is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections and the cadre will go to the masses and expose the evil designs of the Congress-led opposition INDIA alliance.

The top leadership of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh held a two-day meeting chaired by Gautam in Una which concluded on Monday. The talks were held to chalk out the strategies for the polls.

Gautam said the present Congress government in the state has been beating the drum of false guarantees and making misleading statements.

"It has neither been able to provide employment to 1 lakh youths in a year nor has it given Rs 1,500 per month to women," he said, adding that youngsters, women, farmers and all sections of society were feeling cheated.

Asserting that the BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Gautam said that in the coming days, leaders and workers of the party will move ahead with the plan to increase public contact campaign and dialogue. PTI COR BPL IJT IJT