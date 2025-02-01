BJP in Kerala welcomes Budget; Congress, CPI(M) MPs call it 'disappointing'

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala termed the Union Budget 2024-25 as a "game-changer" even as some Congress and CPI(M) MPs termed it as a "disappointment".

BJP state president K Surendran said the budget was a "game-changer" as it provides a "massive relief" to the middle-class by exempting tax on incomes upto Rs 12 lakh per annum under the new tax regime.

"This Budget is a game-changer for the common man, the true backbone of Kerala and India. Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and FM @nsitharaman Ji, the Union Budget 2025 delivers massive relief to the middle class with NO Income Tax up to Rs 12 lakh.

"A clear message that BJP is the true advocate for the people’s prosperity! Thanks to the NDA government for this transformative step!" he said in a post on social media platform X.

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan welcomed the tax exemption on incomes upto Rs 12 lakh, but said that apart from that the budget was "a disappointment".

He said that there was no mention of the allocation of funds for the various states and will have to wait for the discussions on the budget to get clarity on the issue.

Unnithan also said that just like in the budget of 2024, the present one also gave priority to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar as appeasing them was important for the survival of the present BJP-led government.

"They (BJP) were hoping for over 400 seats, but got only 240. So, they are giving priority to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar," he told a TV channel in New Delhi.

He was referring to the present BJP-ruled government managing to retain power through the support of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Secondly, the elections for Delhi assembly are coming on February 5, so they are also trying to woo middle class voters through this budget," the Congress MP contended, adding that "we cannot say it is a people-friendly budget".

CPI(M) MP John Brittas too expressed disappointment with the budget, saying that just like last year, there was no mention of Kerala in it.

He also said, while speaking to reporters in the national capital, that the Union government was trying to create a big impression by intervening in the problems of just two per cent of the income tax payers. PTI HMP HMP ROH