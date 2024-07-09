BJP in Telangana holds dharna seeking fulfillment of Congress' promises to women

Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday hit out at the Congress government for allegedly not implementing its promises to women, including financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

Addressing a dharna organised here by state BJP's Mahila Morcha demanding fulfilment of the promises made by Congress to women he said the ruling party had also assured, among others, a social security pension of Rs 4,000.

The Congress is not implementing the six poll 'guarantees' in Telangana and also its election promises in neighbouring Karnataka, he claimed.

Though Congress came up with the slogan 'garibi hatao' long ago, it did not work to eliminate poverty, he said, adding that BJP would continue to fight for implementation of all election promises by the Congress. PTI SJR ROH