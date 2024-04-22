BJP in weak position, SP on strong wicket in Lok Sabha polls, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the BJP is in a very weak position in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections while the SP and the INDIA bloc are on a strong wicket.

In a statement issued by the SP here, Yadav said the BJP is scared of PDA.

"The BJP has also betrayed the PDA -- backward classes, Dalits, minorities, women and the tribal people. The farmers and the youth are distressed. This time the public has made up its mind to bid farewell to the BJP by saying Ram-Ram," Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said everyone's respect and rights are protected in PDA, whereas the BJP's slogan of "Sabka Saath" is not going to end the inequality in the society.

"Where is everyone's proportionate participation in the BJP? The BJP is avoiding giving reservation in jobs and conducting caste census. Caste census opens the way for social justice," he said, and added that inflation is not decreasing.

Yadav said the electoral bonds are a medium of "recovery". There has been a lot of corruption in this, he alleged, adding that the "recovery" was done by intimidation through the central agencies the ED, the CBI and Income Tax department.

He further alleged that the BJP has become a "godown of criminals" and its agenda is "inhuman".

Yadav said the BJP is "attacking" the parliamentary system and the constitutional institutions are being weakened.

The SP chief said, "Why does the BJP lie? Anti-promise is in its DNA." He said there was a promise in the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha elections manifesto to double the income of the farmers but that remained only a promise. There was also a promise of providing two crore jobs to the youth but the BJP leaders also forgot that promise, he said.

Yadav said the future of more than 60 lakh youngsters in UP is in the dark. The question papers of all the recruitment exams by the BJP government were deliberately leaked, so that the youngsters do not have to be given jobs, he alleged.

He alleged that the BJP has "ruined" everything in the field of education and health. There is no provision for treatment of the poor, he added.

Yadav said the SP's dream is that the farmers, youngsters, businessmen and teachers should be happy. Moral values should be followed in the public life, the SP chief added. PTI NAV KSS KSS