BJP inaugurated incomplete projects in Himachal ahead of elections: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP while it was in government in Himachal Pradesh neglected the health sector, and inaugurated incomplete projects and "installed plaques with names of its leaders" ahead of elections, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

"The condition of medical colleges was pathetic during the BJP regime. We have decided to equip all six medical colleges with state-of-the-art facilities of the level of AIIMS starting with the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Dr. Rajender Prasad RP Medical College, Tanda (Kangra)," Sukhu told media persons here.

About 400 staff nurses are being recruited at IGMC to provide better medical care to patients and maintain a ratio of one nurse every six patients, he added.

The chief minister said the casualty ward of IGMC was in very bad condition due to a shortage of beds.

Now, the government has decided to upgrade the ward and best quality beds and other facilities, matching facilities at AIIMS, would be provided to the patients.

Lashing out at Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said he was "misleading" the people by saying that the government has imposed a toilet tax and proposed to levy 'khel tax'.

Thakur was the biggest "merchant of lies" and is acting as if "he has a PhD in telling lies", the chief minister said.

The BJP should be named as 'Bari Jhoothi Party' as Thakur has told the maximum number of lies and there should be tax on telling lies, he quipped. PTI BPL SKY SKY