BJP inaugurates 'incomplete' infra projects for political gain: AAP after airport canopy collapses

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the airport roof collapse incident was a fallout of corruption of the BJP-led Central government and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased.

A cab driver died and six people were injured after a portion of a canopy at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rains early Friday, leading to suspension of flight departures, according to officials.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah demanded a CBI investigation into all central government infrastructure projects, asserting that the incident was more than an accident.

"Due to the corruption of the Central government, a man was killed in the roof collapse incident. This is not an accident but murder," Shah said.

The AAP said the BJP had "recklessly inaugurated" the unfinished terminal on March 10 for electoral gains.

"Similar incidents, including a recent collapse at Jabalpur airport and numerous bridge failures in Bihar, are evidence of the government's negligent practices," he claimed.

All the airports across the country, including Delhi, come under the Airport Authority of India, an agency of the central government, he noted.

"People across the world form their opinion on India by looking at the country's capital, Delhi. The roof of Delhi International Airport collapsed in the first rain of the season itself. The AAP has sympathy and expresses its condolences to all the aggrieved families. This is not an ordinary accident, but murder, because this is the same Terminal-1 which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on March 10," he added.

Shah alleged that the BJP inaugurates "incomplete" infrastructure projects to take political benefit in the elections. It does not matter to them if it leads to people losing their lives, he claimed. "The central government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh to the injured," he said.

The AAP leader said that the biggest question here is that under what circumstances and to whom are new government infrastructure projects being given.

"Full payment is made for these projects, but the work is half-finished and after a few days all their shortcomings surface. Dozens of bridges have collapsed in Bihar in the last one year. In the last one week only, four bridges have collapsed there,” he added.

Jasmine Shah accused the Central government of starting a campaign of "chanda do, dhanda lo (quid pro quo)" in the country.

"This is the reason why big scams are happening in these projects today. Big infrastructure projects are being given to just anybody. There is no monitoring. This incident at Delhi International Terminal-1 is extremely unfortunate," he said.

He demanded the government apologies to the country for the incident.

"They should take responsibility for it. The only fault of the people who suffered in this accident was that they trusted the central government that it had taken full care of the safety of the people. If this is the condition of Delhi Airport Terminal, then we can understand what will be the condition of other infrastructure projects of the central government going on in the country?” he said.

He said the BJP government should tell the country who is responsible for this accident. PTI SLB TIR TIR