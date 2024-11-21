BJP indulged in bogus voting in Aurangabad East seat, alleges AIMIM leader Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday alleged bogus votes were cast in Aurangabad East seat during Maharashtra assembly polls held a day earlier.

He showed a couple of videos to the press and sought action from poll authorities.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on Saturday.

Jaleel is pitted against BJP's Atul Save in the constituency, which is part of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"The BJP indulged in bogus voting and also distributed money. If the CCTV of Jawaharnagar police station is checked, it will reveal how many Muslim women went to the party's office that day," he alleged in a press conference.

The second video is from Bharatnagar area and people from there informed him that bogus voting was being facilitated by the BJP, Jaleel further claimed.

"Some persons told me a woman who had come to vote had no identity documents. She was asked to leave by police when I was about to approach her," the former Lok Sabha MP claimed.

Meanwhile, an offence was registered against Jaleel and some others at Pundalik Nagar police station for unauthorised assembly at a polling booth located in Nehru Vidyalaya in the constituency, an official said. PTI AW BNM