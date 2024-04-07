BJP indulged in horse-trading in Rajya Sabha polls: Anirudh Singh

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha polls and conspiring to destabilise the government through cross voting by six Congress MLAs.

The arrogance of money power has gone into the BJP's head and all its efforts to destabilise the government with money power would not succeed and people would give a befitting reply to the Congress rebels in the assembly by-election, he said in a statement issued here.

Singh said the BJP's real face has been exposed and the message has reached every house that the saffron party was behind the conspiracy and the Congress government would last its full term.

He said the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu implemented schemes for the welfare of all sections while former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was insulting the culture of Himachal in his lust for power but people of the state are not salable.

The rebels have hurt the sentiments of people by betraying the party and their defeat was certain as people will not spare those who have sold their conscience, Singh claimed.