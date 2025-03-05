BJP indulges in immature politics, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday accused the BJP government in Odisha of indulging in "immature politics with small minds." Patnaik said this while addressing party members on the 109th birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, referring to the state government’s recent decision to delink his name from Panchayati Raj Divas.

"For three decades, Odisha has observed Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5 to mark Biju Babu’s birthday. However, the BJP government has now stopped this practice and shifted the date to April 24," Patnaik said.

Expressing strong disapproval, he added, "Let me say one thing. You (BJP government) can change the names of awards, deface his (Biju Babu’s) statues, and change the dates—but you cannot take away the love and affection that the people of Odisha have for Biju Babu.

He lives in their hearts. How will you change that?" Patnaik also criticised the BJP government for attempting to rename the Biju Krida Puraskar shortly after coming to power.

"It's unfortunate that just after coming to power in Odisha, the BJP government tried to change the name of the Biju Krida Puraskar. However, faced with strong protests from people, they were forced to backtrack on their decision," he claimed.

The BJD president, the younger son of Biju Patnaik, condemned recent incidents of vandalism against statues of the late leader.

"Statues of Biju Babu have been broken across the state, yet no action has been taken against the culprits. And now, the government has changed the Panchayati Raj Divas celebration date from March 5 to April 24. Since 1993, for over 30 years, Odisha has been celebrating Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5. What is the reason for such a decision?" Patnaik asked.

He asserted that these incidents have only strengthened the people’s love and respect for Biju Patnaik.

Patnaik also recalled how he shifted the ‘samadhi’ (memorial) of Biju Patnaik from Puri's Swarga Dwar because of public interest.

"It was brought to my notice, with the expectation that I would say no. But I told them to shift it. Biju Babu lives in people's hearts, not in stones and brick monuments." Accusing the BJP government of attempting to erase Biju Patnaik’s legacy, he asked, "Can you shut down Paradip Port? Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Sunabeda? NTPC, Talcher? OUAT and NIT, Rourkela?" Highlighting the BJP government’s actions, he questioned, "Can you deny reservation for women in panchayat bodies when it was Biju Babu who introduced it? Now, they are even trying to change the name of Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Can you erase the fact that Biju Babu was a freedom fighter who was jailed for independence? This is nothing but immature politics and small-mindedness." Referring to the delinking of Panchayati Raj Day from Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary, Patnaik said,

"My father had a deep commitment to an empowered Panchayati Raj system. In fact, a healthy Panchayati Raj system reflects the strength of our democracy. Biju Babu’s contribution to strengthening it cannot be ignored."