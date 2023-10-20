BJP indulging in politics of hate: Akhilesh Yadav

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP was indulging in "false propaganda and spreading lies" to create a rift in society.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party spreads so many lies that often the public starts accepting it. By doing all this, BJP is indulging in politics of hatred and is working to drive a wedge in society," Yadav told reporters after a training camp for party workers.

He said the training camp is being organised so that SP workers can understand and counter the tactics of the BJP.

Accusing the BJP government of neglecting Shahjahanpur, he said, "There are many ministers of the double-engine government from here but the roads are dug up and there are heaps of garbage everywhere." "Mulayam Singh Yadav had built a bridge on the Ganga Ramganga river here and after one of its pillars fell, the residents are now travelling 150 km to reach the headquarters.

"The BJP government did not do the work of repairing it. The government is running only on the strength of the police," he alleged. PTI COR SAB RT