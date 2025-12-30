BJP insulted Brahmins the most: SP, Cong train guns on BJP over MLAs' meet

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) The opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress on Tuesday trained their guns on the BJP accusing it of insulting and committing atrocities on Brahmins.

This comes following a stern warning from Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary regarding a meeting of about 40 Brahmin MLAs of the ruling party during the recently held Winter session of the state legislature.

The meeting took place at BJP MLA Panchanand Pathak's residence in Lucknow on December 23. About 40 Brahmin MLAs of the BJP from Bundelkhand and Purvanchal attended the meeting. Pathak is a legislator from the Kushinagar assembly constituency.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha on Tuesday told PTI, "If there is any political party which has insulted the Brahmins the most, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party." The Congress also attacked the BJP over the warning issued to its Brahmin MLAs who attended the meeting.

Talking to PTI, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, "The Brahmins are upset. The situation is such that the elected Brahmin public representatives cannot even hold a meeting to discuss their issues. When the BJP MLAs from the Brahmin community are not satisfied with their government, what can be said about the common Brahmins?" Awasthi said the BJP will have to pay for this in the 2027 UP assembly elections.

When contacted, RLD's UP unit general secretary Ankur Saxena told PTI, "This (the meeting of Brahmin MLAs of the BJP) is an internal matter of the BJP. As a constituent of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), the Rashtriya Lok Dal has nothing to do with this. At present, we are focusing on the panchayat polls." He also termed the reaction by the opposition parties as a tactic to divert from real issues related to the people.

BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi, who also attended the meeting, said the meeting was informal but if the party does not want him to attend such meetings and feels that they will not benefit the party, he will stay away from them.

He said, "We are with the party and will fully abide by its instructions." Despite repeated attempts, Pathak could not be contacted for comments.

Following a stern warning from the UP BJP chief Chaudhary regarding the meeting, Pathak on Monday said wherever Brahmins gather, there is a churning of knowledge, wisdom and contemplation, which strengthens Hindu identity.

Chaudhary objected to the meeting and issued a strong warning regarding future such gatherings, advising them to refrain from holding such meetings.

In a post on X in Hindi on Monday, Pathak said, "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Sanatan, Jai BJP. In the Sanatan tradition, Brahmins are considered the guides, thinkers and balancers of society.

"Wherever Brahmins gather, there is a churning of knowledge, wisdom, and contemplation, which strengthens Hindu identity. Their duty is to unite society, not to divide it." On Sunday, Pathak in a post on X in Hindi, had said, "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Sanatan, Jai BJP. The history of the Samajwadi Party is replete with insults, appeasement and anarchy not only towards Brahmins but also towards the entire Hindu society and Sanatan traditions.

He said the SP's policies have consistently attempted to poison the atmosphere of the state by spreading an environment of fear and insecurity and now they are talking about trust. "But the respected people of Uttar Pradesh know that only the Bharatiya Janata Party government is committed to preserving Hindu identity and the glorious traditions of the Sanatan Dharma," Pathak said.

Amidst discussions surrounding the meeting, Chaudhary issued a statement on the night of December 25, warning party MLAs.

Referring to the meeting, he had said, "If any BJP representative repeats such activities in the future, it will be considered indiscipline according to the party's constitution." Without naming anyone, Chaudhary said in his statement, "According to a news report circulating in the media, some representatives organised a special dinner during the recent assembly session where discussions were held regarding their community." He also said that such activities are not in line with the BJP's constitutional traditions. This sends the wrong message to society.

The BJP is a political party based on principles and ideals. The BJP and its workers do not believe in doing politics based on family or a particular community, he added. PTI NAV SLM MAN KSS KSS