BJP insults B R Ambedkar deliberately, Cong will launch national campaign: Sachin Pilot

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the BJP at the Centre of deliberately insulting the Constitution's architect BR Ambedkar and announced to launch a nationwide campaign with allies.

Advertisment

Pilot was in Mhow near Indore to attend the Congress' "Jai Bapu Jai Bhim Jai Samvidhan" rally.

He accused the BJP at the Centre of deliberately insulting B R Ambedkar and violating the Constitution.

"The Congress and its allies will launch a nationwide campaign to make citizens aware of the insult of Ambedkar and the Constitution," he told reporters.

Advertisment

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister alleged that the BJP-led Union government has weakened Constitutional institutions during the last 10 years.

"They (BJP) worship the Constitution but work against its words. We are going to public with this issue,'' he said.

Pilot said people know what was said about Ambedkar on the floor of Lok Sabha by the BJP government.

Advertisment

"They (BJP) are forced to acknowledge Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, but history is a witness that the BJP's contribution to the freedom struggle and the country's independence was zero,'' Pilot alleged.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dismissed Congress' allegations on remarks purportedly made by him on Ambedkar in Parliament as an attempt to twist facts and distort his comments. PTI HWP ADU NSK