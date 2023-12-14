BJP 'intolerant', says Stalin on suspension of MPs

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Suspension of 15 Opposition MPs, including DMK's Kanimozhi is 'undemocratic', Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday and condemned the 'intolerance' of the BJP regime.

Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK demanded that the government revoke its action against the MPs.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Suspension of 15 Opposition MPs, including DMK MP Kanimozhi is undemocratic and undermines the spirit of Parliamentary democracy. The intolerant attitude of the BJP-led Union Govt is condemnable. Is crushing MPs' freedom of expression the new norm in our Parliament?" Also, he asked: "Why are people's representatives punished for seeking answers on a major security breach in our temple of democracy? We demand the immediate revocation of the 15 MPs' suspension. Parliament must be a forum for debate and definitely not for silencing opposition." PTI VGN ROH