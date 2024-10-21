BJP invites suggestions from various sections for drafting Maharashtra polls manifesto

Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) The BJP has invited developmental suggestions from various sections of society for incorporating them in the manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The draft plan for the "inclusive and dynamic" development of Maharashtra will be included in the manifesto.

The saffron party has appealed to social workers, farmers, journalists, doctors, professors, teachers, engineers, businessmen, technicians, women activists and others to submit their suggestions, BJP's poll manifesto committee president Sudhir Mungantiwar stated on Monday.

"You are an expert and practitioner in an important area of society. We intend to utilise your experience, knowledge, and expertise to develop Maharashtra," it said.

The draft plan for all-inclusive and dynamic development is inspired by PM Modi's "spectacular achievements" in various sectors that earned India a place of honour on the global stage, the party said.

The suggestions can be sent to visionformaharashtra@gmail.com and WhatsApp number 9004617157.

One of the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has declared 99 candidates in the first list including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. PTI CLS NSK