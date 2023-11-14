BJP is beneficiary of freedom struggle, criticises Nehru out of inferiority: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the BJP is a beneficiary of the freedom struggle but it criticises the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru out of 'inferiority'.

Participating in the 134th birth anniversary of Nehru at the Congress office here, Siddaramaiah said the former PM had great faith in democracy and Constitution and used to accept harsh criticism.

“BJP is the beneficiary of freedom struggle. Not a single member of the saffron party fought for the freedom of the country and went to jail,” Siddaramaiah told the gathering.

“The BJP out of inferiority and fear that it did not participate in the freedom struggle, they have made it a point to criticise Nehru, who was the Prime Minister of the country for 17 years after spending nine years in jail as a freedom fighter,” he added.

According to Siddararamaiah, Nehru believed in discussion and dialogue and he used to accept the harsh criticism of those who were working hard to strengthen democracy very tolerantly.

Hailing Nehru as a great personality, the CM said the former PM laid a solid foundation for India to hold its head high at the global level.

The establishment of educational institutions, science and research institutes, technology, universities and agricultural development were Nehru’s achievement.

"When the country got independence, there was nothing here. There were no educational institutions. There was no irrigation system. But as the first Prime Minister of the country, Nehru was the one who built India economically, socially and as a democratic country,” the CM explained.

Siddaramaiah recalled that Nehru built educational institutes, science and research institutes, technical colleges, medical institutes, dams and hospitals and said all that was necessary for building a modern India. PTI GMS GMS ROH