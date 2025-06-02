BJP is big brother in Centre and Maharashtra: Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Union minister Bhagwat Karad termed BJP a "big brother' in Maharashtra on Tuesday as he underlined the "mood" of party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to contest the upcoming elections to local bodies solo.

The Rajya Sabha member, however, stressed that the BJP leadership decision will be supreme in the allocation of seats and finalising the poll strategy.

"BJP workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar wish to contest upcoming elections to Zilla Parishad and municipal corporation independently. However, the party will decide further," he told reporters.

Responding to a query on who is the "big brother" in terms of sharing of seats locally, the former MoS for Finance said, "Obviously BJP. We are big brother in the Centre as well as in Maharashtra. So, BJP should be a big brother here as well".

The BJP shares power with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar as Mahayuti alliance.

He said the laying of PNG pipelines, which will cater to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, is completed in four zones.

"Some permissions need to be obtained. Out of ten zones carved for the gas pipeline project, the work in four zones is completed. Gas supply in four zones will begin by September," Karad added. PTI AW NSK