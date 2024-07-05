BJP is fully ready for assembly elections in J&K: G Kishan Reddy

Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the BJP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday said his party is fully ready for polls whenever they are held.

Reddy's remarks came as the BJP commenced a two-day meeting of the state working committee conclave on Friday to discuss strategy and planning for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conclave follows closely on the heels of party’s leadership meeting of J&K held in New Delhi on Thursday night, chaired jointly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.

"I have come here for the first time. After conclusion of the Parliamentary elections, BJP is ready for the assembly elections when they are held", Reddy told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Reddy further said that following the conclusion of the Parliamentary elections, senior leaders are visiting various states to conduct office bearers' meetings and review the party's activities.

Flanked by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina at the state office bearers meeting, Reddy said, "In this direction, (BJP) National President J P Nadda ji will provide guidance to workers and leaders here tomorrow. He will review the party's work during the Parliamentary elections." The minister further stated that he would also guide the party regarding the forthcoming assembly elections.

In his address, Reddy highlighted that the Modi government has driven unprecedented development visible in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well. "The Modi government has addressed the aspirations of every Indian emotionally connected to J&K and its residents. BJP has worked on its core issue of Article 370 and fulfilled the promises made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the entire nation," he affirmed.

He asserted the Modi government will accelerate development in Jammu and Kashmir in its third term.

Welcoming the party leaders and activists, Raina congratulated them for achieving a comprehensive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, as committed in the last office bearers' meeting. "The BJP has won both seats contested in J&K, reflecting Modi ji''s commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Raina noted.

Chugh praised the BJP cadre for securing a hundred per cent victory in the Parliamentary elections and commended the end of family-based politics in the region. He also highlighted that the Congress failed to win a single seat in Jammu & Kashmir.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that the Modi government is the first in India to secure a comprehensive victory for the third consecutive term despite active political opposition. He contrasted this with Congress' repeated failures to achieve even a 100 seats.

The BJP presented a political resolution shedding light on the political events and current socio-political situation in Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirming the party's commitment to addressing these issues.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi presented an empowerment resolution reflecting the party's perspective on current issues and its approach to empowering all sections. PTI AB AS AS