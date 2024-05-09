BJP is 'nervous', has started attacking own people: Akhilesh on Modi’s ‘Adani-Ambani’ remark

Bahraich (UP), May 9 (PTI) Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Adani-Ambani remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP has become so “nervous” that they have started attacking their own people.

Referring to BSP chief Mayawati removing her nephew Akash Anand from the post of national coordinator, Yadav said, “While one party is attacking its own people, the other is expelling its own. There is a nexus between these two parties.” Addressing an election rally in Bahraich, Yadav, while referring to a comment made by PM Modi on Adani-Ambani, said, "In the elections, you will have to be careful and take decisions very wisely because the people of BJP nowadays are frightened and so nervous that they have started attacking their own people.” “You must have heard PM Modi’s speech yesterday. Till now, they used to say bad things about everyone but today they are attacking their own people," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

PM Modi also demanded that the party should explain to people why it has stopped raising the issue as Gandhi used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a deal.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Gandhi asked whether PM Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" when he mentioned "money in a tempo" being sent by Ambani and Adani.

Congress has been accusing Prime Minister Modi of favouring the country's industrialists, including businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, in attacking the Modi government.

"Tell me if there is collusion between the two parties (BSP and BJP) or not. If anyone talks about saving the Constitution, he will be removed from all posts in the party,” the SP chief said in reference to Anand’s removal from his post.

Yadav said that the three phases of Lok Sabha elections have ended. When the fourth and fifth phase of voting takes place, the entire balance of the BJP will be shaken.

"Those who were giving the slogan of ‘400 paar’, today the resentment against them among the public and the manner in which crores of people have given a message to the BJP by voting, now they do not have the courage to give the slogan," he said.

"No matter how hard the people of BJP try to raise the slogan of '400 paar', we, the people of SP and the people of INDIA bloc will work to eliminate those who want to change the Constitution," he added. PTI SAB NB NB