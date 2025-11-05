BJP is not a threat to Christians: George Kurian

Aizawl, Nov 5 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Wednesday said that the BJP is not a threat to Christians.

Addressing a rally at Darlung village in north-western Mizoram's Mamit district, Kurian said the BJP is not inimical to Christianity and there is nothing to fear about the party for Christians.

Kurian said that he was baffled by the alleged teaching in the Christian-dominated Mizoram to fear the saffron party.

"I have joined the BJP since its inception in 1980. I am from Kerala, and I am a true and good Christian devotee. I have never come across difficulties for being a BJP member due to my faith. Therefore, teaching people to fear the BJP is only a political game," Kurian said.

"There is no contradiction for a Christian to associate with the BJP," he added..

Kurian, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying portfolios, said Dampa must link with Delhi to usher in development in the area.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre will bring several developments, including road connectivity and agricultural link roads, if the BJP candidate is elected in the upcoming bypoll..

Kurian also blamed the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly neglecting the Dampa constituency..

"While I was heading to Darlung, I travelled on a very narrow and bad road. I have witnessed how the state government neglected your area. This is very unfortunate," he said..

Citing that the NDA government's top priority is development, Kurian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave due importance to Mizoram's growth and a Rs 8,000 crore railway line project was opened by the PM in September to improve connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country..

The Union Minister also visited other villages within Dampa constituency, and he will leave for Delhi on Thursday, BJP sources said..

Five candidates are in the fray for the Dampa bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, the main opposition MNF nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Congress fielded party vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, while former chief minister Brig T Sailo's party (People's Conference) fielded its vice president K. Zahmingthanga.

A total of 21,003 voters, including 115 service voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming bypoll..

Polling will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI CORR RG