BJP is party of workers, they are supreme: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that the BJP is the party of workers and takes care of them.

Addressing the BJP Rajasthan's working committee meeting, he said, "I am a small worker who has come from amongst you all. When my name was called for the post of chief minister in the Legislative Party meeting, I did not understand it for once. So I want to tell all of you that the party takes care of every worker, and their work remains in the notice of the party," he said.

"BJP is a party of workers, and the worker is supreme," he said.

The chief minister said that his government will implement all the promises made in the party manifesto in a time-bound manner.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that when the booth is strong, the party's future will also be strong.

He further motivated the party workers to make new members of the party by working at booth level.

State election in-charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and state president CP Joshi also addressed the meeting. This was the first state working committee meeting after the BJP came to power in December last year.

The party's upcoming agenda was discussed in the meeting attended by the senior leaders of the party, office bearers and public representatives from across the state.