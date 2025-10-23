BJP is seeking alliance in Mumbai, discarding its partners in other places: Sena (UBT)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Calling the BJP an "opportunist party", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday said it wants an alliance for the local body polls only in Mumbai where it is "weak", and not in other places.

Talking to reporters here, he accused the saffron party of adopting the "use and throw policy" in its dealings with the allies.

"BJP is an opportunist party. They are weak in Mumbai, so they need an alliance there. They have some strength in other areas of Maharashtra, (so) they are keeping their alliance partners aside...be it Pune, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad or Kalyan-Dombivli," he said.

The BJP needs its state-level allies -- the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party -- in Mumbai because the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is strong there, Danve claimed. PTI AW KRK