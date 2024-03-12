BJP is set to create record by registering victory by getting 76 per cent votes in LS elections: Koul

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Ashok Koul on Tuesday launched a special micro-donation campaign for the party here and said the BJP is set to create record by registering victory by getting 76 per cent votes.

Koul launched the special micro donation campaign for the BJP in a function held at Jammu-Reasi parliamentary constituency election office in Bakshi Nagar here.

"The BJP had won this Lok Sabha seat by securing 56 per cent votes last time and now the party is set to create record by registering victory by getting 76 per cent votes", he said Koul, while speaking about the campaign, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a micro donation campaign to accept donations from its activists, supporters and members from across Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country.

"Anyone can donate rupees five, ten, twenty, fifty, hundred, five hundred, one thousand and two thousand by cashless transaction through Namo App", he said.

Koul said the BJP has lakhs of members, besides other lakhs as workers and supporters and all of them need to be encouraged to donate for the party.

He asked the party activists to gear up for the task and reach the nook and corner of the UT to encourage people for micro donations. PTI AB AS AS