BJP is suffering from anti-SC, OBC mentality, alleges Hooda.

Hisar, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state, it has been scuttling the rights of Dalits and backward classes.

The former haryana chief minister also said BJP suffers from anti-SC, and OBC mentality.

"This is the reason why the BJP is ending permanent government jobs through privatisation and skill corporation. Along with this, by closing government schools, the education system is being continuously handed over to private hands.

"If government jobs and government educational institutions are abolished, then the reservation of SC and OBC will automatically end," he said.

Hooda made the allegations while addressing a function here held on the birth anniversary of Guru Daksh Prajapati Maharaj.

"The Congress and backward society complement each other," the leader of opposition in state assembly said.

"Whenever this class is away from Congress, only then the Congress is out of power. And when the Congress is out of power, the backward society has to bear the biggest loss, because all other parties attack the rights of the backward classes.

"To end the reservation of backward classes, the BJP reduced the creamy layer limit from Rs 8 lakh to 6 lakh," he alleged.

He said that when the BJP was exposed, it increased the creamy layer limit to Rs 8 lakh again to get votes in the elections.

"By implementing Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, this government completely ended the reservation of SC and OBC. More than 2 lakh permanent jobs are lying vacant in the state and there is a backlog of thousands of OBC posts. But the BJP does not want to fill it," Hooda said.

The Congress leader said if his party is voted to power in the coming Haryana assembly polls, the backlog as well as the 2 lakh vacant posts will be filled.

"All jobs will be given on the basis of merit by eliminating paper leak and recruitment mafia. The limit of creamy layer will be increased from Rs 8 to 10 lakh," he said.