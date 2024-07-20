BJP is 'trampling' Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti on UP Kanwar Yatra order

Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the BJP, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government's order to all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names is against the Constitution, which guarantees equal rights to all.

Speaking to reporters at a party function, Mufti said it has already become evident that the BJP government is "trampling" the Constitution which guarantees equal rights and justice to everyone without any discrimination on the basis of religion or name.

"Rahul Gandhi was right when he said that if they (BJP) get over 400 seats, they will destroy the Constitution. They have come to 240 from 350 seats, but they have not learnt their lesson, they continue to do the opposite of what the Constitution says," said Mufti.

"This risks the spread of confrontation in the country and the confrontation is brewing," she added.

The PDP president said those who voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections must have understood that the saffron party will "anyhow want to destroy the Constitution".

"First they (BJP) want to trample the rights of the Muslims, then will be the turn of the Dalits and then backward and other castes because they want to create a different system and what they did in UP is against the Constitution of this country," she added.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said she was "happy that everyone is raising voice against it".

"Only (PM) (Narendra) Modi is silent, he should also make it clear whether he supports it or is against it," Mufti said.

Earlier, former legislator Khurshid Alam re-joined the PDP and was welcomed into the party fold by Mufti.

"Happy that he has returned to the PDP. I am sure the party will become stronger. I welcome him," she said.

Alam, a former employee leader, began his political career from the PDP, but quit the party and joined the People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone in 2021.

However, Alam resigned from the People's Conference earlier this month.

He said leaving the PDP was the most unfortunate part of his life.

"Home is home. The reality is that even if your feet leave, your hearts is still there. It was most unfortunate when I left. But, the situation was such that anyone could have taken such a decision," he said.

He said Mufti has emerged as the only option for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"She is the only voice who has continuously represented the aspirations and sentiments of the people. She is the voice of the people. I am ashamed that I had to leave the party, but I also salute those who stayed with her," Alam said. PTI SSB AS AS