BJP issues show cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for his objectionable remarks against Danish Ali in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Chandrayaan mission's success.

The BJP leadership, sources said, has taken a dim view of Bidhuri's abusive outburst, which has drawn outrage, at a time when the ruling party is basking in the success of the passage of women's reservation bill in a special session of Parliament.

The BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his use of unparliamentary words. Generally, those served the notice are given 15 days to answer.

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for his remarks.

The video of his controversial references to the Muslim MP has gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House. Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated. Bidhuri is a second-term Lok Sabha member and had been a member of the Delhi assembly three times before he successfully contested parliamentary election for the first time in 2014.

He is a considered a grassroots leader within the party but is seen as a repeat offender in using objectionable words against rivals.