BJP issues whip to MPs to ensure presence in Parliament on Saturday

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP on Friday issued a whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha to ensure their presence in Parliament on account of some "very important" legislative business, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

However, there was no official word on the nature of the business, fuelling speculation about the government's agenda on the last day of the last session before the Lok Sabha polls.

Several party MPs expressed their ignorance of the agenda.

The government has in the past thrown a surprise by introducing some significant items in the last minute. PTI KR CK