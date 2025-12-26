BJP-JD(S) alliance only for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, not local bodies: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday clarified that the BJP–JD(S) alliance in Karnataka is limited to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and not for local body polls.

He asserted that his party will contest local body polls independently to strengthen its grassroots base.

Speaking to reporters in the JD(S) office in Bengaluru, Gowda said the alliance with the BJP has worked well at the national and state levels, but local body elections require a different approach focused on party organisation and independent strength.

“The BJP–JD(S) alliance is only for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the interest of building the party, local body elections are very important, and JD(S) will contest them independently,” the JD(S) patriarch said, underlining the party’s strategy for district, Taluk and urban local bodies.

He maintained that relations between JD(S) and the BJP remain cordial, including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Wherever the party has organisational strength, it will contest district panchayat, Taluk panchayat and municipal elections on its own, he said, adding that he would not term the state BJP president’s statement on the issue as wrong.

The 92-year-old leader said he had discussed organisational matters with Union minister and his son H D Kumaraswamy and announced meetings in Bengaluru on January 18 and in Hassan on January 23.

He also indicated that preliminary discussions have taken place on sharing seats for the Legislative Council elections, with one seat for JD(S) and three for the BJP, while reiterating that JD(S) would remain part of the NDA for the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Stressing his continued involvement in party-building, Gowda said efforts were underway to strengthen the organisation even in Bengaluru.

“I do not like sitting idle. I am actively involved in building the party and will go wherever I am called,” the former PM said.

The JD(S) supremo expressed disappointment over what he termed the state Congress government’s lack of cooperation with Union minister Kumaraswamy’s efforts to revive key industrial units.

He alleged hurdles were being placed in the revival of Hindustan Machine Tools in Bengaluru and in utilising land already allotted for the purpose.

He also accused the state government of not cooperating in efforts to revive the Bhadravati steel plant, originally established by the Mysore Maharajas and Sir M Visvesvaraya, saying the lack of support for sourcing iron ore was hampering development.

Taking on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the ‘AHINDA’ platform, Deve Gowda referred to reports of an ‘AHINDA’ convention planned in Mysuru on January 25 and posed a series of questions.

‘AHINDA’ is the Kannada short form of consolidation of minorities, backward and Dalits.

Deve Gowda also expressed grief over the death of former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa, recalling their five-decade-long association.

He said he was unable to travel to Davangere due to ill health and frequent dialysis, but remembered Shivashankarappa as a close associate who worked with him when he was public works minister.