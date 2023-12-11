BJP, JD(S) are struggling like fish out of water: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said BJP and JD(S) are in a state of illusion about his government's fall, as he hit out at former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for predicting its collapse.

Advertisment

BJP and JD(S) have joined hands and struck an alliance in Karnataka to fight the ruling Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP and JD(S) are struggling like fish out of water, they are in a state of illusion, what to do?" Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question on Kumaraswamy's statement that the government will collapse.

Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state President, on Sunday claimed that an 'influential minister' of the ruling Congress may join the BJP as he is desperate to wriggle out of 'cases' filed against him by the Centre.

Advertisment

The Minister may quit the Congress and join the BJP along with '50 to 60 MLAs,' and he is currently 'negotiating' with BJP leaders, he had said.

Regarding Minister Priyank Kharge insisting on removing the life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the Assembly chamber at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, Siddaramaiah said, "it is a matter concerning the Speaker."

The unveiling of Savarkar's portrait in December, 2022 by the previous BJP government, along with several national icons, had drawn criticism from the then opposition -- Congress -- which had alleged that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

Advertisment

Stating that the government is ready to respond on all issues raised by the Opposition, the Chief Minister said there is no question of any delay or wasting time on the part of his government.

"Discussion has happened regarding the drought situation in the state and we will be replying to it probably today. From tomorrow, issues related to the north Karnataka region will be discussed and we will reply to it," he added.

On the alleged lack of coordination among BJP leaders in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah said there is no chance of any coordination between them as there are two to three groups in the opposition party.

"There has never been coordination among BJP leaders, as they had come to power through 'Operation Lotus' and subsequently they lost in Assembly polls in May, as people rejected them," he said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said he has told Panchamasali Lingayat community leaders and seers that he will talk to them in Bengaluru, after the conclusion of the ongoing Assembly session, regarding their demands, including 2A category reservation among backward classes.