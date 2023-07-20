BJP, JD(S) boycott Assembly in Karnataka, Speaker meets Governor

Bengaluru, July 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP and the JD(S) boycotted the proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, a day after the Speaker suspended 10 BJP members for the remainder of the session, for their "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House.

A joint delegation of both parties also petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding the "functioning" of the Congress government in the state, its "suppressive and dictatorial" nature, and also the conduct of the Speaker U T Khader.

Speaker U T Khader too met the Governor along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and submitted to him a report regarding the proceedings in the assembly on Wednesday.

The BJP and the JD(S) MLAs who skipped the ongoing assembly session on Thursday, held a meeting of its legislators separately.

BJP legislators then staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha and raised slogans against the government and the Speaker.

Later, they took out a march under the leadership of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Raj Bhavan, where they were joined by JD(S) MLAs, led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Bommai said: "The Governor heard us in detail and said that he is speaking to the Chief Secretary and is getting a report, and that he will also be speaking to the Legislature Secretary and give appropriate directions." Speaking to reporters, he said, "We will boycott the Assembly tomorrow also and take the issues to the people. JD(S) leaders have also spoken to us, and on all issues concerning people we will fight together both inside and outside the Assembly." Tomorrow also BJP members will stage a 'satyagraha' in front of Gandhi statue, and on Saturday BJP will hold a protest at all district centres, he added.

The assembly session began on July 3 and is slated to end on July 21 (tomorrow).

Kumaraswamy said that yesterday's developments and the way in which the House was conducted was disappointing.

"This government wanted to demolish the opposition parties. So we have joined with BJP to work together on the floor against the Congress's misdeeds," he said, adding that the opposition has petitioned the Governor on a host of issues, especially the way in which this government is being run.

Speaker Khader, who met the Governor earlier in the day before the opposition delegation meeting, said he and the Deputy Speaker met Gehlot and informed him about the developments in the House yesterday, and also submitted a report in this regard.

"We also sought his (Governor's) guidance for the smooth conduct of the House," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition for their boycott and protests, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar alleged that BJP leaders have resorted to "goondaism" due to frustration and threw papers at a "Dalit Deputy Speaker" who was on the Chair on Wednesday.

"In a race to show themselves to their Delhi masters they (BJP leaders) are resorting to all sorts of drama," he said The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes as angry BJP legislators tore copies of bills and the agenda and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, who was presiding, following which Speaker Khader suspended 10 of them for the remainder of the session.

The 10 BJP legislators who have been suspended for the remainder of the session for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct" in the House are -- C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra (all former ministers), D Vedavyasa Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, A Umanath Kotian, Arvind Bellad and Y Bharath Shetty.

They were suspended after the House adopted a motion to this effect on Wednesday.

In turn, MLAS of the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave notice of no confidence against Speaker Khader to the Assembly Secretary.

The turn of events had unfolded as opposition BJP and JD(S) members protested from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday in the city, to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Terming the suspension of 10 MLAs as "murder of democracy", Bommai speaking to reporters said, "The matter along with the developments that have taken place during the last three weeks of the session has been brought to the notice of the Governor. He has also been informed that there has been no proper response from the government on issues of law and order and drought situation in the state." He said when the issue of "misuse" of IAS officers for political activities was raised, the way in which the government behaved and the Speaker in a way colluding with the government, was brought to the notice of the Governor.

Stating that the Assembly in which the rights of public representatives had to be protected and public issues had to be raised, the government has tried to suppress it, the former CM said, adding, when our members tried to protest against it, the government took a "harsh decision" and suspended them.

"There has never been an incident in the history of Karnataka assembly, where 10 members were suspended at a time for asking a question," he said. The government showing a dictatorial attitude since day one and is trying to suppress the opposition parties, Bommai alleged.

"To hide its failure in fulfilling its poll guarantees, the government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition," Bommai said.

He also hit out at the Speaker for attending a dinner meet organised by CM Siddaramaiah for leaders of opposition parties from across the country, who attended a political meet in the city. "This shows to what level the Speaker's position has been brought down to. So no confidence motion has been moved against the Speaker too." The Speaker met the Governor today in a hurry, preempting opposition delegation meeting him, he said adding, "like taking anticipatory bail, he has come and met the Governor. Looking at the way he is speaking it comes across that he has realised his mistake and is trying for coverup."