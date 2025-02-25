BJP, JD(S) hold coordination committee meet ahead of Karnataka legislature session

Bengaluru, Feb (PTI) The BJP and JD(S) leaders in Karnataka held a coordination committee meeting on Tuesday to strategise for a joint effort against the Siddaramaiah-led government during the upcoming legislature session starting March 3.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, and leaders from both parties.

“We discussed several issues to be raised during the upcoming legislature session, the issues to be given priority during discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address and during budget discussion. We have discussed working together during the session,“ Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the parties would raise issues concerning the law and order situation in the state, irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), atrocities by the micro finance institutions despite government bringing in an ordinance to curb it, and farmers issues among others.

Regarding the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill that the government intends to introduce in the upcoming session, Kumaraswamy said, "let’s see the bill the government tables in the Assembly." “The Bengaluru that was founded by Kempegowda—dividing it into seven or eight corporations, is an attempt to divide it into pieces,” he said.

“This is an attempt to completely destroy Kempegowda’s name in the name of Greater Bengaluru… People will decide and teach them a lesson." Responding to a question, the JD(S) leader said, apparently Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Polls will be held in June-July. “Let’s see when it is held. We are ready…” The delay in the BBMP polls is due to the government's plan to restructure the city's civic body and establish a Greater Bengaluru Authority.

In July last year, the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was referred to a joint select committee headed by Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad. The committee submitted its report to Assembly Speaker U T Kharder on Monday.

As per the report, the IT city may be divided into multiple corporations, replacing the BBMP, which will report to a central body known as the Greater Bengaluru Authority, official sources said. PTI KSU ROH