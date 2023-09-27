BJP, JD(S) jointly stage protest against Cong govt for 'failure' in handling Cauvery issue

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) The BJP and JD(S) on Wednesday jointly staged a protest against the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of 'failure' in handling the issue of releasing Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

The protest in front of Gandhi statue of Vidhana Soudha here, was the first such event, which saw the coming of BJP and JD(S) leaders, after both parties last week formally announced alliance for Lok Sabha polls next year.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy along with some of his party legislators and leaders, joined BJP leaders including former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel and several of its legislators and MPs in the demonstration organised by the saffron party against the government.

Holding placards, leaders of both parties shouted slogans against the Congress government, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar.

Advertisment

JD(S) last week decided to ally with the BJP following a meeting of its leader Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

"This Congress government, especially Siddaramaiah (Chief Minister) and D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM) are behaving like DMK (ruling party in Tamil Nadu) agents and have neglected the interest of the state. Because of their (Congress) understanding with DMK (as part of INDIA alliance) they are betraying the people of Karnataka, I condemn it," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said people have started hitting the streets to protest against this government, and BJP and JD(S) are supporting it in every way.

Advertisment

"The government at least now has to make all efforts to set things right, if they don't do it, the law and order situation will deteriorate, for which you (Congress government) will be responsible," he warned.

Yediyurappa urged Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to speak to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, with whom they have good relationship, against the CWRC's (Cauvery Water Regulation Committee) recommendation to release 3,000 cusecs of water.

"Instead of doing it they are pushing the people of the state to difficulty, they don't have any interest," he said.

Advertisment

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15.

Hitting out at Shivakumar for reportedly indicating that Karnataka has been getting additional water (with inflows increasing), Yediyurappa said he (Shivakumar) has to question himself over the matter.

"Without making their stand clear on Cauvery issue, without making an appeal before the Supreme Court requesting to send an expert committee to assess the ground situation, the Congress government is indulging in political drama, I condemn it," he added.

Kumaraswamy accused Shivakumar of showing apathy to the Cauvery issue and targeted him for expressing satisfaction over CWRC recommendation to Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15.

He also cited an opinion expressed by a legal expert that Tamil Nadu has over utilised the water for irrigation and increased the acreage. "They (Tamil Nadu) grow two-three crops, while our farmers are unable to grow even a single crop, there has been crop damage in the Cauvery basin area." PTI KSU RS KSU ROH