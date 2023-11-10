BJP, JD(S) leaders congratulate Vijayendra over elevation, Cong takes 'dynasty politics' dig

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) The leadership of BJP's new alliance partner in Karnataka -- JD(S) -- was among the political leaders who congratulated B Y Vijayendra on his appointment as the new President of the saffron party's state unit on Friday.

Advertisment

The BJP today appointed Vijayendra, the younger son of veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, as its state unit president. He is currently the state Vice President of the party.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and its state President H D Kumaraswamy congratulated Vijayendra over a phone call, his office said in a statement.

"Already active in the (BJP) organisation as a young leader, he has been given a huge responsibility at a young age. I am confident that he will be able to handle this onerous responsibility entrusted to him. I wish Mr. Vijayendra all the best," Kumaraswamy later posted on 'X'.

Advertisment

JD(S) and BJP in September had announced an alliance, and the former joining the NDA, following a meeting of Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Both parties are yet to formalise details of the alliance, including seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls, in which Vijayendra is likely to play a crucial role in the days ahead.

Taking a swipe at BJP accusing it of "dynasty politics", the Congress in Karnataka on 'X' said, "Congratulations to son of Yediyurappa, who has been elected as the new state president of BJP on the merit of him being Yediyurappa's son." BJP national President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the prominents who congratulated Vijayendra over phone.

Advertisment

Former Chief Minister and veteran leader S M Krishna, BJP National General Secretary Organisation B L Santosh too conveyed best wishes to him over telephone, according to his office.

The 47-year-old, who is the first time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year in view of the impending Assembly elections.

Kateel, speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, called Vijayendra an "organisation man" who rose in the party from being a normal Karyakarta, and his appointment has brought in a fresh vigor into the party.

Advertisment

He said under Vijayendra, the party will be strengthened unitedly from booth level and BJP will fight against Congress' misrule.

Speaking about his 4.5 years tenure as party President, Kateel said he has travelled across the state 18 times and has effectively built the party organisation from the page and booth level and had effectively fought several elections.

"Yes, we lost recent Assembly polls, but I'm satisfied that I have been able to build the organisation to the best of my ability," he said, as he thanked the party leadership and seniors for it. PTI KSU KSU ROH