BJP, JD(S) members try to lay siege to CM's residence demanding his resignation

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka on Wednesday sought to step up its demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the High Court's verdict in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case as they tried to lay siege to his residence here.

Holding posters, placards and raising slogans, members of BJP Yuva Morcha marched towards "Cauvery" but the police thwarted their attempt, took them into preventive custody and whisked them away in a bus.

Leaders and workers of the JD(S), an NDA partner, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, staged a demonstration at the Freedom Park here before proceeding to "Cauvery" but were stopped by police.

The High Court on Tuesday upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

The HC had also vacated its August 19 interim order directing the Special Court to defer the decision on complaints against the Chief Minister, giving the green signal for ordering a probe.

It had also dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's August 16 order granting approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.