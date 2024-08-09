BJP-JD(S) 'Mysuru Chalo' march demanding CM's resignation enters day 7

Mandya (Karnataka), Aug 9 (PTI) The opposition BJP and JD(S) on Friday continued their protest march to Mysuru, demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.' The week-long Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatre (foot march) has sought to highlight the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

The seventh day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Srirangapatna in Mandya district, and is said to have covered a distance of 10 km to reach Mysuru.

This, even as the Congress today hosted a mega "Janandolana" convention at Maharaja's College Grounds in Mysuru in support of Siddaramaiah, and to counter the opposition's allegations and their foot march.

BJP-JD(S) are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday by holding a mega rally in Mysuru city.

BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra, former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, former BJP national general secretary and MLC C T Ravi, several legislators, leaders and workers from both parties took part, as the march resumed. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy and other leaders too joined the march later.

Participation of women workers on a large scale was the highlight of today's march.

Large numbers of workers and leaders from both parties were seen shouting slogans against Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, holding BJP and JD(S) party flags and placards, amidst sounds of drum beat.

The stretch through which the march passed was decked up with flags of both parties, buntings and portraits of prominent leaders at several places.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Ashoka said, Siddaramaiah repeatedly claims that he has a clean image in 40 years of political life and has never been involved in corruption, and asked, "if you are not corrupt, no one can touch you whether it is CBI or Lokayukta or any other agency --then why are you afraid of CBI probe?" "We expected Siddaramaiah would resign to prove that he is clean. He has to give 14 sites back to MUDA, about 400-500 seats that were allotted to others along with him should also go back to MUDA. The whole thing should be handed over to the CBI for probe. Genuine applicants from the middle class and poor should get sites," he said, adding that until the probe is completed Siddaramaiah should step down, and there is no going back on this demand.

Alleging that all attempts have been made by the Congress government to cover up the case, Ashoka said because of the protest by the people of the state and opposition parties the issue is still alive. "We will not stop our fight." Raising questions about 3.16 acres of land that Siddaramaiah claims belongs to his wife and in lieu of which she was given 14 alternate sites by MUDA in a prime locality, he said, "how can it be believed that the CM and his family were not aware that their land was acquired by MUDA, for 10 years. Can anyone touch his land? "It is clear that Siddaramaiah was involved in favouritism and in encroachment of land." Ashoka further said, "just because the Governor has issued showcause notice (regarding sanction for prosecution) Siddaramaiah is scared, what will happen if prosecution permission is given?" The march was briefly stopped by the police on the outskirts of Mysuru city, with a request to wait for some time, citing traffic in the city in the wake of Congress' rally today. Leaders and workers of both parties agreed to this. Subsequently, they were allowed to march ahead.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA "scam" is of the magnitude of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the MUDA 'scam'.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor.

Following this, the Governor is said to be weighing options vis-a-vis the petition seeking sanction for Chief Minister's prosecution. PTI KSU ROH