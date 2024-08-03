BJP-JD(S) 'Mysuru Chalo' march kicks off seeking CM's resignation

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) The opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka on Saturday kicked off their seven-day 'Mysuru Chalo' march from Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging his involvement in the illegal site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy started the march by blowing a bugle amidst the drum beats.

The seven-day march will culminate into a mega public meeting in Mysuru on August 10.

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa alleged that the chief minister is involved in a corruption case and he has to step down.

"It's better for Siddaramaiah to resign on his own and step down gracefully," he said addressing the workers and leaders of both the BJP and the JD(S).

Speaking on the occasion, opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress has no moral right to question Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for issuing a notice to the chief minister.

"You (Siddaramaiah) have started trembling after a notice was given. One can only imagine what will happen when the permission is given by him (Governor) to prosecute the chief minister," he said.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy said the Congress talks about uplifting the downtrodden communities but what they did in the MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scam exposed their anti-Dalit face.

Banners, festoons and BJP-JD(S) flags were put up at the venue. PTI GMS KH