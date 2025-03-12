BJP-JD(S) petitions Guv to annul guarantees implementation panel, calls it 'unconstitutional'

Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Opposition BJP and JD(S) on Wednesday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting for annualing of state, district, and taluk-level committees -- headed by Congress workers and leaders -- set up to oversee the implementation of the government's five guarantee schemes, calling them "unconstitutional".

Stating that these committees are exclusively composed of Congress party workers, they said that the formation of these panels purely on political lines is not just "unconstitutional", but also an undue burden on the state exchequer.

The BJP and JD(S) had earlier in the day staged a protest outside Vidhana Soudha on the issues, and also disrupted the proceedings of the legislative assembly for the second day.

They later, led by the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu and others, marched to Raj Bhavan to hand over the memorandum to the Governor.

In the petition, they requested the Governor to immediately dissolve the guarantee implementation committees, and said, "annul these politically motivated committees to prevent further misuse of public funds." Also, requesting the Governor to ensure the government redirects the funds allocated to these committees toward essential public services and welfare schemes, they urged to reinstate elected representatives' roles in local government programme implementation and prevent arbitrary political appointments.

"We trust your excellency will take immediate cognizance of this pressing issue and direct the chief minister and the council of ministers to annul these unconstitutional committees in the best interest of Karnataka's governance and fiscal health," he added.

The government extending the facilities of the Cabinet Minister and the Minister of State to the president and five vice presidents of the state-level committee to oversee the implementation of guarantee schemes; also paying a monthly honorarium of Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000 to the presidents of district and taluk-level committees respectively, have come under intense criticism from opposition.

While the vice president of the district committee is paid Rs 10,000 monthly honorarium, a pay of Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,000 is paid as a sitting fee for the members of district and taluk level committees respectively.

There is a president, five vice-presidents and 31 members in the state-level committee. While the district-level committee has a president, five vice-presidents, and 15 members; the taluk level committee has a president, and 14 members.

Noting that the formation of these committees purely on political lines is not just unconstitutional but also an undue burden on the state exchequer, the BJP-JD(S) leaders in their memorandum alleged that these committees, instead of serving the public, are being used to financially benefit Congress party workers, raising serious questions about governance, transparency, and the misuse of taxpayers' money.

The financial allocations to these committees are substantial, they said, and have estimated a total monthly expenditure of approximately Rs 2.47 crore, translating to an annual financial commitment nearing Rs 30 crore, while listing out the honorariums fixed.

These committees are exclusively composed of Congress party workers, making their formation an act of arbitrariness and unconstitutional political favouritism. They serve no administrative necessity and exist only to accommodate party members in government-funded roles, the petition says.

"The Guarantee Implementation Committee's functions duplicate those of existing district and taluka officers, who are already constitutionally mandated to implement government schemes." While committee members enjoy substantial honorariums, essential government workers such as Asha workers, midday meal staff, part-time lecturers, and contract employees are underpaid and have been protesting for months demanding fair wages. "The government's neglect of their demands while generously funding politically aligned committees is deeply unjust," they said.

Highlighting that traditionally, elected representatives lead local government programme implementation in their constituencies, the opposition said, however, these politically appointed committees bypass elected officials, undermining the democratic process.

They have also made legal arguments against the government's position in their petition, by listing out Supreme Court precedents.

Later, speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that they have brought it to the notice of the Governor that these committees are unconstitutional and an attempt to curtail the powers of the legislators. "We will also be moving a privilege motion in the days ahead as the legislators' privileges are being curtailed by ministers in some parts with these committees," he said. PTI KSU KH