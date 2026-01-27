BJP, JD(S) protest against alleged insult to Karnataka Guv, other issues

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Opposition BJP and JD(S) staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday, demanding the suspension of some Congress legislators for allegedly "insulting and disrespecting" Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during the joint sitting of the state legislature.

Raising anti-Congress government slogans, the protesters demanded justice.

They also demanded the removal of Excise Minister R B Timmapur over the alleged Excise Department scam, citing law and order failures and inadequate security for women in the state.

Leaders of the Opposition both in the Assembly and Council -- R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra, BJP MLC C T Ravi, JD(S) and BJP legislators also attended the protest.

In a high drama in the Karnataka Assembly, the Governor on January 22 refused to read the state-prepared address to a joint session of the state legislature and concluded his customary speech in just three lines, evoking a sharp reaction from the Congress government in the state.

As the Governor proceeded towards the exit door after concluding his three line speech, some ruling party legislators, including MLC Hariprasad, tried to gherao him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff.

Koppal Congress MP Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal's alleged statement terming the rape and murder of a foreign woman as a minor incident, Congress' false propaganda and protest against central government's new employment guarantee law VB G RAM G, were also among the issues that were highlighted during the protest. PTI AMP KH