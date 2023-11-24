BJP, JD(S) slam Congress govt's cabinet decision, say it's aimed at protecting Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) The opposition BJP and JD(S) have slammed the Karnataka cabinet's move to withdraw consent for a CBI investigation against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case, terming the decision illegal.

They accused the government of going against the law and taking an "immoral" decision aimed at protecting Shivakumar. They indicated the issue would be raised, both inside and outside the legislative assembly, to attack the Siddaramaiah administration.

The cabinet on Thursday deemed the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar as not being in accordance with law, and decided to withdraw the sanction.

"Ultimately, everyone will have to abide by what the court decides... In a way this is a decision that is against law... Let's wait and see what the court decides next," veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said.

Asked whether the government was trying to protect Shivakumar, the former CM said: "The law will take its course." Yediyurappa's son and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the cabinet decision is "totally illegal and anti-constitutional".

"It is unfortunate that the cabinet has taken such a decision and the BJP strongly condemns it, and is deciding on an agitation against it," he said.

Stating that the decision is aimed at protecting Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress President, he asked the DCM, "Why are you fearing? Don't you have faith in the law? You have indulged in legal battles for several years now; what made you lose faith in the law today? Why have you taken such an illegal decision through the cabinet?" "If Shivakumar were honest, as the deputy chief minister he should have opposed this cabinet decision," Vijayendra further said. "He seems to be somewhere accepting that he has done wrong and seems to have lost faith in the legal process." JD(S) state President and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy remarked, "This government is there to protect the looters".

The decision was taken by a cabinet, headed by a chief minister who has been a lawyer and taught law to students, he said. "This government has tried to show that they are above the law, and it is there to protect the looters and not for the poor and needy".

"The DCM has to be appreciated as he has shown magnanimity by not attending the cabinet meeting yesterday," Kumaraswamy said sarcastically, adding that he would raise the issue questioning the cabinet decision, during the upcoming assembly session from December 4.

Senior BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that if the cabinet does not withdraw the decision, he would challenge it legally, in consultation with advocates.

Pointing out that Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty was Shivakumar's personal counsel, defending him in various corruption cases, in a social media post on X, he alleged, "Now, Shashi Kiran as the AG has recommended to the Karnataka cabinet to withdraw CBI consent to investigate DKS (Shivakumar) in the disproportionate assets case.

"This is a clear contradictory move, wherein the personal counsel becomes AG and recommends to cabinet to withdraw CBI consent, and surprisingly the cabinet accepts it." "It is a classic case of how politicians are able to circumvent the judiciary using clout," he alleged.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed the cabinet decision as morally and legally incorrect.

He said he is confident that the court would reject the cabinet decision and that the investigation would continue. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE