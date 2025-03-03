BJP-JD(S) stage protest against ruling Cong over move to 'curtail' Guv's powers in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) The opposition BJP and JD(S) on Monday staged a protest against the ruling Congress in Karnataka, alleging that it was attempting to curtail the powers of the Governor.

With placards and posters in hand, the opposition leaders took out a march from the Legislators’ Home to Vidhana Soudha on Monday, coinciding with the start of the Legislature session, which will continue till March 21.

The members voiced their opposition to the government's alleged move to strip the Governor of his role as the Chancellor of the universities in Karnataka.

BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and the MLAs and members of the legislative council took out a march from the MLAs' House to the Vidhan Soudha.

The protesters raised slogans such as ‘Condemn the Congress for curtailing the Governor's authority despite the High Court upholding it' and ‘Condemn the Congress government for cutting the Governor's chancellorship’.

They also accused the Siddaramaiah government of "indulging in vile politics".

Addressing reporters, Ashoka said the Constitution has granted special powers to the Governor and by taking away his powers, the state government was "undermining democracy".

“The Congress has insulted Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution by making maximum amendments. Now they want to take away Governor’s powers as a chancellor of the university in the appointments and supervising his work,” he alleged.

The BJP has opposed the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to remove Governor’s powers to appoint the Vice Chancellor of the RDPR University.

The amendment was passed last year in December by the Karnataka legislature amid a walkout by the opposition.

About a fortnight ago, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned the amendment bill, seeking more clarity from the government. PTI GMS GMS ROH