BJP-JD(S) tie up: Ousted Ktaka JD(S) president to discuss issue with leaders of state units on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Ousted Karnataka JD(S) president C M Ibrahim has claimed that all state unit leaders of the party are opposed to the alliance with the BJP and the issue will be discussed in a meeting in the national capital on Thursday.

JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda will be convinced to re-examine the alliance. If the stand is not changed, a new president will be appointed, he told reporters here on Wednesday.

"All the state units are opposing the alliance," claimed Ibrahim, who was removed as the state unit chief on October 19 for opposing the alliance with the BJP.

Leaders from several state units like Kerala, Maharashtra and Assam will participate in the meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue, sources said.

Gowda had dissolved the state working committee and appointed his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy as the ad-hoc president of the party's state unit. PTI LUX RT RT