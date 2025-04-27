BJP-JD(S) want to remove Cong govt in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that the BJP and JD(S) want to somehow remove the Congress government in the state and are dreaming about it, but won't succeed.

He also asserted that the Congress would once again come to power in the state in the 2028 Assembly polls.

The Karnataka Congress chief was addressing a gathering at an event organised to commemorate the government's achievements in the two years since coming to office and to launch various developmental works in the Bengaluru rural district.

"We cannot forget the strength you (the people) have given us. The Karnataka government is today known for its administration. We have presented a budget of over Rs 4 lakh crore, and with the motto of equal rights and equal life for all, we are taking everyone together and implementing programmes," Shivakumar said.

Addressing the event, he asked the BJP and JD(S) what they had done for the welfare of people, women, farmers, youth, and job creation, adding that they were unable to speak about it and were "jealous".

"Somehow, they want to remove this government. Some central ministers are dreaming about it. Both parties have formed an alliance; let them add four more and expand their alliance. Remember one thing: In the 2028 Assembly election, Congress will once again come to power in the state. Have this confidence; we have worked for it," he added.

His comments came days after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of trying to capture power in Karnataka by overthrowing the Congress government, urging his party members and leaders in the state to be cautious and stay united, overcoming internal differences.

Earlier, pointing out that the BJP had alleged that the state's treasury was empty because of the implementation of guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed there was no truth in it.

"In that case, how could projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore be inaugurated or foundations laid for them in Bengaluru rural today? This could not have been done if the treasury were empty. The BJP is spreading lies," he alleged, addressing a gathering.

Dubbing the BJP's 'Janakrosha Yatre' as "baseless" and "full of lies," Siddaramaiah claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre has raised the prices of essential commodities over the last eleven years.

"Despite crude oil prices coming down in the international market, the Centre has raised the prices of gas, petrol, and diesel. The central government and PM Narendra Modi are responsible for the price rise in the country. Meanwhile, the Congress government led by me in the state has not only implemented developmental works but also guaranteed schemes," he claimed.

The Karnataka BJP is holding the 'Janakrosha Yatre,' a statewide campaign against the Congress government in the state, over the hike in the price of essential commodities, alleged Muslim appeasement, and the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare.

The CM claimed that the BJP has always come to power through backdoor methods, without the support of the people.