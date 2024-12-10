BJP, JD(U) slam Lalu Prasad over his remark on Bihar CM's proposed yatra

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) The BJP and the JD(U) on Tuesday slammed RJD president Lalu Prasad for his remark about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's proposed statewide tour - 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', claiming that the opposition leader insulted women of the state.

Earlier in the day, Prasad had claimed that the chief minister would embark on the statewide tour to "ogle at women".

Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said, "We knew Lalu ji is physically ill. But today he has shown that he has a sick mind." Echoing a similar view, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, "Lalu Ji has insulted women by making such a remark against our chief minister. This shows his mindset. We don't give importance to what Lalu Ji claimed." "Aankh Sekne Jaa Rahe Hain Apna" was Prasad's quizzical reply, which used to be a Bihari slang, to berate Kumar when asked about the chief minister's plans to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who had formerly served in Kumar's cabinet, voiced disgust over the remark of the RJD supremo, exclaiming "Chhi! Chhi! Chhi! (shame)" Talking to reporters in Delhi, Singh said, "Only Lalu Prasad can say such bad things about Nitish Kumar. Lalu is a selfish man whose whole life has been tainted." JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar reacted strongly to Lalu's remark and said, "Lalu ji you should show your eyes to the Congress. How dare you to speak about Nitish Kumar. The truth is that when you were in jail, your body was imprisoned in Hotwar jail and your mind was imprisoned in Charwaha Vidyalaya (school for cattle grazers).

Bihar CM is all set to embark on a statewide journey, 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' from December 15 to review the progress of the government's 7-Resolves programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women. PTI PKD BDC