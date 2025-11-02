BJP-JDU snatched every opportunity from youth of Bihar, time for change now: Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the BJP-JDU has snatched every opportunity and dream from the youth of Bihar in the last 20 years, and said that now is the time to restore the state's self-respect.

Kharge said now the time has come to reiterate the 'nyay sankalp' of the Mahagathbandhan.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said wherever the people of Bihar go, they brighten the fortunes of their cities with their hard work and talent.

"But why haven't they been able to change the fate of their own Bihar yet? It is because the BJP-JDU has snatched every opportunity and every dream from the youth of Bihar in the last 20 years. They have been forced to become labourers," the Congress chief said.

Bihar ranks 23rd in the country in terms of employment in the industrial sector, he said.

Only 1.3 lakh people work in this sector in the entire state, of which only 36,135 are permanent employees, he added.

"Now is the time for change - to restore Bihar's self-respect," Kharge said.

He shared a picture which contained the promises made by the grand alliance for the development of the youth in Bihar.

The opposition INDIA bloc has released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising, among other things, a government job to one member of every household. PTI ASK DV DV